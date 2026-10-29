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Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid 2026-27Getty
Abobakr El Mokadem
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"Arnold is forgiven": will the Real Madrid star return to Liverpool?

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Mourinho does not rely on him much

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Real Madrid came under the spotlight in a press report on Thursday, with the England full-back's situation at the Spanish club raising questions.

Real Madrid signed Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2025. He has not hit the level expected of him, and current coach Jose Mourinho does not trust him as a starter. 

Several former Liverpool players have called for Alexander-Arnold to return to the club in the past few hours, according to the newspaper "AS".

Local newspaper "Liverpool Echo" put the question to fans: did they want Alexander-Arnold back? Nearly half of those who voted backed his return, while 24% said they would only agree if the financial cost were low. Only 29% had not forgiven him for leaving the club for Real Madrid and snubbing attempts to keep him.

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