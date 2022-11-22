Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Argentina get off to a winning start?

The 2014 FIFA World Cup's runner-up begin their campaign today against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina come into this game having not lost a single match this year, drawing just one of their nine games. They have a very good record against Saudi Arabia, being unbeaten in their previous four fixtures against them. They will be hoping to start on the strong foot.

Saudi Arabia have just one win in their last five games but have only conceded more than one goal once this year. The 51st ranked nation will be hoping to steal something from Argentina.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia confirmed lineups

Argentina XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Tagliafico; Di Maria, Paredes, De Paul, Gomez; Messi, Martinez

Saudi Arabia XI (4-4-1-1): Al-owais; Abdulhamid, Al-tambakti, Al-bulayhi, Al-shahrani; Al-faraj, Kanno, Al-malki; Al-brikan, Al-shehri, Al-dawsari.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE updates

Argentina and Saudi Arabia's upcoming World Cup fixtures

Argentina will lock horns against Mexico for their second game and will face Poland in the last game of the group stages. Saudi Arabia will face Poland next before facing Mexico in the final group stage fixture.