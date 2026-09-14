Are Bayern Munich planning to snatch Rayan Cherki?

Rayan Cherki has forced his way into the Manchester City picture, stealing the spotlight with a string of eye-catching displays since the start of the season. Now the questions have started. What next for the Frenchman, with Europe's biggest clubs circling?

The 23-year-old has wasted no time making his mark under Enzo Maresca. His technical quality has turned him into one of the standout names in the City side since his move from Lyon.

Slick on the ball, blessed with vision in the final third and comfortable across more than one position, Cherki has shown he can change a game since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

That brilliance has dragged him back into the orbit of the elite. It has also raised the prospect of huge offers landing to prise him away, especially if he keeps producing at this level for City.

Recent reports have floated Bayern Munich as potential suitors, ready to enter the race for one of the finest French talents of recent years.

Spanish newspaper "AS" tells a different story from inside the Bavarian club. Cherki, they insist, never featured on Bayern's list of targets, whatever the rumours linking him to the German giants.

Bayern have no plans to strike a major deal in the upcoming winter window, according to the paper. An expensive January signing looks unlikely, unless one of their players suffers a serious injury that forces a rethink.

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