Arab Cup Final 2025 tickets: Dates, teams, ticket prices & more

The air in Qatar is already thick with anticipation as the football world turns its gaze towards the Middle East for one of the most prestigious tournaments in the Arab region: the FIFA Arab Cup Final 2025.

Teams like Iraq, with a record four titles, have etched their names into the competition. At the same time, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, and current champions Algeria have all lifted the coveted trophy.

The 2025 tournament is the 11th edition and the second under FIFA's jurisdiction, featuring 16 nations from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

As the countdown to the grand finale begins, football enthusiasts worldwide are eager to secure their spot to witness history unfold. GOAL has all the essential information you need to navigate the ticket-buying process and avoid missing out on the Arab Cup Final 2025.

When is the Arab Cup Final 2025?

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 tournament will run from December 1 to December 18, 2025. Details of the final are as below:

Date Location Tickets Thursday, December 18, 2025, 19:00 Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar Tickets

The final will be held at the magnificent Lusail Stadium, a venue that etched its name into football history by hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, with a current capacity of nearly 89,000.

Where to buy Arab Cup Final 2025 tickets?

Initial ticket sales for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 commenced through official channels such as FIFA.com/tickets and roadtoqatar.qa around late September.

These official platforms offered various ticket categories, including individual match tickets and "Follow My Team" packages for the group stages. Historically, these are the best places to find tickets at face value.

For major international finals like the Arab Cup, official tickets are often snapped up rapidly during the initial sale phases.

If you missed out on the initial official sales, you can also look to secondary ticketing marketplaces like StubHub. While prices on the resale market can fluctuate based on demand, they offer a last-minute way to get your hands on tickets.

How much are Arab Cup Final 2025 tickets?

Ticket prices for the Arab Cup Final 2025 can vary significantly depending on several factors, including the category of the seat, the point of purchase, and market demand.

Official tickets were released in different pricing tiers:

Category 3 tickets: These were the most affordable options, with prices starting from as low as QAR 25 (approximately $7 USD) for early group stage matches.

These were the most affordable options, with prices starting from as low as QAR 25 (approximately $7 USD) for early group stage matches. Final Match Tickets (Official First Release): For the final itself, official tickets were priced higher, with initial offerings starting around $14 USD. However, these are typically the first to sell out.

For the final itself, official tickets were priced higher, with initial offerings starting around $14 USD. However, these are typically the first to sell out. "Follow My Team" Packages: These allowed fans to attend all three group games of their chosen nation, starting at approximately $20 USD.

On the secondary market, prices are dynamic and reflect current demand. Tickets at Lusail Stadium on secondary platforms have been observed to start from approximately $138, with average prices sometimes exceeding $1,000 for premium seats.

Expect to pay a premium on the resale market, especially for a coveted event like the Final.

When are Arab Cup Final 2025 tickets released?

Official tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 typically follow a structured release schedule, usually with multiple phases to cater to different groups of fans.

Initial Sales Phase: The first round of tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 was launched around late September

The first round of tickets for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 was launched around late September Last-Minute Sales Phase: Sometimes, additional tickets may be released closer to the tournament start date, or even during the event itself, due to returns or final venue configurations. Keep an eye on official FIFA ticketing portals for any such announcements.

Sometimes, additional tickets may be released closer to the tournament start date, or even during the event itself, due to returns or final venue configurations. Keep an eye on official FIFA ticketing portals for any such announcements. Resale Market: This market remains active right up until kick-off, making it a crucial resource for late buyers.

Given that the tournament started on December 1 and the final is on December 18, we are well past the initial sales phases for official tickets.

How can I get Arab Cup Final 2025 tickets?

To secure your tickets for the Arab Cup Final 2025, follow these steps:

Compare Prices: While focusing on one main platform is efficient, if time permits, you might do a quick check on other major resale sites to compare prices and availability for the best deal, keeping in mind the provided StubHub link is a direct path. Review Seller Guarantees: Always ensure the platform offers strong buyer protection and guarantees for authentic tickets. Act Quickly: When you find suitable tickets, don't hesitate. High-demand events mean tickets can sell out rapidly, even on resale platforms. Prepare for Digital Tickets: Most tickets for major events in Qatar are digital. Ensure you have the necessary apps or information for seamless entry to the stadium. Consider Hospitality Packages: For a premium experience, some official vendors or accredited hospitality providers may still offer luxury packages that include tickets, catering, and exclusive access. These come at a higher price but offer guaranteed entry and an elevated experience.

Remember that tickets for the final at Lusail Stadium will be in extremely high demand, so being proactive is key.