‘Appalled and concerned’ – Liverpool LGBT+ group react to news Jordan Henderson is considering Saudi Arabia move

Emmet Gates
Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2022-23Getty
Local LGBT+ group is 'appalled and concerned' that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could leave the club for Saudi Arabia this summer.

  • Henderson offered mega contract from Saudi Arabia
  • Player mulling the offer
  • Henderson has been an ally of group

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson has always been a strong advocate of LGBT+ rights, and so with speculation that the Liverpool captain could make a move to Saudi Arabia, a country with staunch anti-LGBT beliefs, the news hasn't gone down particularly well.

WHAT THEY SAID: LGBT group Kop Outs described the speculation as "appalling", saying: "We are appalled and concerned that anyone might consider working for a #sportswashing operation for a regime where women & LGBT+ people are oppressed & that regularly tops the world death sentence table?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should Henderson make the switch to Saudi Arabia, it would damage his standing within the Liverpool community, given how much of an advocate he's been for LGBT rights over the years.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Jordan Henderson Liverpool 2022-23Getty ImagesJordan Henderson Liverpool 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HENDERSON? It remains to be seen if the Liverpool captain will accept the Saudi proposal, but doing so may forever damage his reputation in the eyes of the LGBT community at Liverpool.

