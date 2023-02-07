Antony ruled out of Leeds clash as Man Utd injury worries mount

Antony has been ruled out of Manchester United's clash with Leeds after joining Erik ten Hag's lengthy injury list.

Antony seemed to pick up knock vs Palace

Will miss United's next match against Leeds

Ten Hag remains confident despite several absentees

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian was pushed into the advertising boards by Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp in the 70th minute of United's 2-1 win over the Eagles, and appeared to leave the pitch in some discomfort after being substituted moments later. Antony's compatriot Casemiro was sent off for his part in the melee that followed the incident, and is now suspended for three games, with both men set to be absent when United welcome Leeds to Old Trafford in midweek. Ten Hag has also confirmed that Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay remain sidelined due to their own respective knocks.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They [Martial and McTominay] are not involved tomorrow," said Ten Hag at his press conference. "And the same with Antony dos Santos. He is also not available for tomorrow so we have to sort that out."

United are also missing Donny van de Beek, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and Palace loanee Jack Butland. Christian Eriksen is also not expected to return to action until at least late April due to a serious ankle issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the injury concerns for the Red Devils keep mounting, Ten Hag does not want to use it as an excuse and instead wants to churn out a positive result at all costs. "I'm the manager. I always have to play with the players who are available," he added. "We have a squad, we have many good players available in that squad, who are not always in the starting XI. So, others [will] get the chance and I have to do it. After the game, I can't say Casemiro is not there, Anthony Martial is not there. No, we have to win. This squad, all players in [it], are Man United capable, so they have to perform tomorrow and we have to win the games, no matter who is coming on the pitch."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? It remains to be seen how Ten Hag shuffles his depleted pack when United take on Leeds on Wednesday night.