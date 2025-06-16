Operation Antony! Betis make creative proposal in desperate bid to bridge financial gap with Man Utd as Brazil winger accepts pay cut to agree long-term contract

Real Betis have made another desperate bid to keep Antony, with a co-ownership proposal reportedly being put to Manchester United.

The Spanish outfit saw Brazil international Antony make an impressive contribution to their cause during a productive loan spell in the second-half of the 2024-25 campaign. The South American forward was able to rekindle a lost spark in Andalusia.

Antony is now being linked with clubs across Europe, as United prepare to cash in on a player who flopped for them on the back of an £85 million ($115m) transfer from Ajax in 2022. Betis are still hoping to remain at the front of that queue.

ABC Sevilla reports on how Betis executives recently travelled to Old Trafford for talks with United officials. During those discussions, a co-ownership agreement was proposed that would see Betis buy a percentage of Antony’s rights - with United standing to benefit from a high sell-on clause that would be triggered by any future sale.

Betis are unable to meet United’s demands when it comes to a flat fee this summer. Instead, they are willing to part with €20m (£17m/$23m) now or as a purchase obligation in 2026 after a season-long loan. The wide man is also willing to take a pay cut to make the transfer happen.

It is claimed that there is a “sense among both sides that they are destined to come to an understanding”, with Betis eager to keep the 25-year-old on their books while United can raise important funds immediately and in an upcoming transfer window.