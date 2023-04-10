- Rudiger takes dig at current Chelsea squad
- Compares to Champions League-winning Blues side
- Real Madrid face Chelsea in Champions League
WHAT HAPPENED? Rudiger, who moved to Real Madrid after the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, believes that the Chelsea team he played in that won the Champions League under Thomas Tuchel's tutelage in the 2020/21 season was much better than the current Blues squad.
The comments from the German come just days before Real Madrid take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.
🏆 TOP STORY: WATCH: Linesman ELBOWS Liverpool defender Robertson
📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Agree or disagree: Arsenal will BOTTLE the title
🚨 MUST READ: Oh Granit, what were you thinking?!
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Marca, Rudiger said, "The Chelsea team I played for is nothing like the current Chelsea team. But what is clear to me is that the match will be tough, they have plenty of quality players."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both Real Madrid and Chelsea head into this crucial Champions League fixture on the back of a defeat in their respective league games, against Villarreal and Wolves, respectively. While Carlo Ancelotti's side are 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona, the Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After the match against Frank Lampard's Chelsea on 12 April, Los Blancos next face Cadiz in La Liga on Saturday.