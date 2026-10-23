Antonio Conte ready for Man Utd? Italian manager sets TWO major conditions to replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford

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Antonio Conte has reportedly given the green light to a potential move to Manchester United, but the former Chelsea and Juventus boss has laid out two significant demands before he agrees to take the hotseat. With Michael Carrick facing intense scrutiny following a disastrous run of form, the Italian tactician has emerged as one of the favourites to lead a rescue mission at Old Trafford.

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Conte lays down the law to United chiefs

Following a crushing 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como, Manchester United executives reportedly reached out to Conte. Discussions escalated on Wednesday evening, with the Italian expressing a keen interest in a Premier League return. However, according to reports from La Repubblica, the manager has stipulated two strict requirements before committing to the Old Trafford role.

Conte insists on retaining complete authority over the club's transfer strategy to ensure all new arrivals align with his specific tactical vision. Furthermore, the former Napoli and Inter boss demands full freedom to appoint his own backroom staff, refusing to inherit the current coaching setup. United's hierarchy are now weighing up whether to accept these stringent terms as they evaluate their options.

Boardroom split over next managerial appointment

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Behind the scenes, the club's top brass are reportedly divided on the ideal candidate to take the reins if Carrick is dismissed. While Conte is a prominent name under consideration, Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell hold conflicting views on the club's next steps.

Vivell is actively pushing for former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann to lead the rebuild. Conversely, Wilcox prefers a manager with proven Premier League experience to immediately stabilise the dressing room.

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Alongside Conte, Wilcox has compiled a domestic-heavy shortlist. Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler, and Aston Villa's Unai Emery are all viewed as viable alternatives if an agreement with the Italian cannot be reached.

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Carrick ignores sack noise after Como humiliation

Meanwhile, Carrick is fighting for his survival after securing just two victories from United's opening 11 matches this season. Despite the mounting speculation surrounding his future, the 45-year-old insists his primary concern is the team's alarming drop in standards rather than his own job security.

Speaking in the aftermath of the heavy defeat in Italy, the Red Devils boss stated: "Listen, I've not given my own position any thought. [My thoughts are] for the supporters – I was one of them watching that and I wasn't happy at all.

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"It's not about me right now and my feelings in that regard. It's more of as a team and as a football club, what we want to look like, what we should look like. And as I said, the results can come and go at times, but you got to do it in a certain way. And that wasn't it."

Bournemouth clash could define Carrick's fate

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Carrick is expected to remain in the dugout for United's upcoming Premier League fixture against Bournemouth this weekend. The under-fire manager will face the media on Friday, where he is guaranteed to field intense questioning regarding both his tenure and the ongoing Conte rumours.

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With the hierarchy openly holding talks with external candidates, nothing short of a convincing victory over the Cherries will be enough to buy Carrick more time at Old Trafford. Results over the coming days will ultimately dictate whether the club pulls the trigger and accepts Conte's demands.







