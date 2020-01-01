Angry Leno screams at Maupay as Arsenal goalkeeper appears to suffer serious injury at Brighton

The German was furious with the Seagulls forward as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher

suffered yet another injury blow when goalkeeper Bernd Leno had to be carried off on a stretcher with what looked like a serious leg injury during the first half of Saturday's Premier League clash with , with the German appearing to blame Brighton striker Neal Maupay for the incident.

The 28-year-old screamed in agony when his right leg buckled underneath him after rushing out to claim a high ball on the edge of the penalty area.

His concerned team-mates quickly became aware of the seriousness of the injury and immediately called for the medical team to come onto the pitch.

After receiving extensive treatment, Leno was carried off the pitch on a stretcher but not before angrily remonstrating with Maupay, who was in close proximity to the German as he competed for the high ball.

Replays showed Maupay had barged into Leno after the German had claimed the ball, which meant the Gunners number one was off-balance as he planted his foot. The German also appeared to be concerned about carrying the ball outside of the penalty area, which contributed to his awkward landing.

Oh this is just unbelievable. Replay looks awful. So sad for Leno. The Arsenal keeper screams at Maupay as he is stretchered past him. Understandably furious. Totally needless challenge. Martinez on. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 20, 2020

Leno, who joined Arsenal from in the summer of 2018, has been an ever-present in the Premier League this season, with his replacement Emiliano Martinez restricted to , EFL Cup and duty.

Argentine Martinez has been at Emirates Stadium since 2011 but this was just his seventh Premier League appearance for the club.

It is the second injury blow for Arsenal in as many matches after defender Pablo Mari suffered ankle ligament damage against on Wednesday and was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

They were also without defender David Luiz on the south coast after the Brazilian was sent off conceding a penalty during a calamitous performance in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Etihad Stadium.

With Sokratis, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares also sidelined, Mikel Arteta's side were already shorn of several defensive options for the trip to the Amex, with this latest blow merely adding to their already substantial defensive struggles.