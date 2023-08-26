Manchester United went 2-0 down within four minutes against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with goalkeeper Andre Onana at fault.

United shellshocked

Forest race into early lead

Onana beaten all ends up

WHAT HAPPENED? United came into the clash hoping to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham but found themselves behind by the same scoreline within four minutes. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the first goal, bursting away on the break and managing to sit Onana down with a feint, before finishing into the bottom corner. Willy Boly added a second as Brennan Johnson's free-kick hit him and flew into the back of the net.

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have won once this term and will need to stage a fight-back if they are to take three points from Sunday's clash. Christian Eriksen pulled a goal back by tucking home Marcus Rashford's cross.

WHAT NEXT? Old Trafford has seen its fair share of comebacks, and United will hope to pull off another here.