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Egypt-v-Angola-at-the-Africa-Cup-of-Nations-Qualifiers-2027-GrouAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

An unexpected crisis follows Omar Marmoush in England

O. Marmoush
Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City
Tottenham Hotspur
Coventry City
Premier League
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Manchester City vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town
Egypt
England
France
Algeria
Jordan
Iraq
Tunisia

A luxury car and a court ruling

Egypt's Omar Marmoush, the Tottenham striker, is in trouble with the law in England after a conviction over the insurance on his luxury McLaren sports car and his failure to report that it had been taken off the road.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Teesside Magistrates' Court ruled against Marmoush, 27, on 5 October, fining him £220 plus £100 in court costs and an £88 victim surcharge.

It all goes back to 17 June. That day, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) handed the player a fixed penalty after discovering that his McLaren 720S, valued at around £250,000, was uninsured and had not been declared off the road.

Marmoush never paid the fine, so the agency took legal action. Officials also tried to reach him at his former apartment in Manchester city centre, where he had been living before his move to London.

The Single Justice Procedure covered the case, a system that allows certain criminal cases to be decided without a traditional hearing open to the public.

Court documents indicated that Marmoush did not submit a response or enter a plea of guilty or not guilty on the paperwork sent to him.

All of this lands alongside the Egyptian striker's loan move to Tottenham from Manchester City at the end of August, with the London club obliged to buy him for £60 million at the end of the season, according to the details reported about the deal.

Marmoush had joined Manchester City in January 2025 and scored 10 goals for the club. He was also part of the Egypt squad taking part in the 2026 World Cup.

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