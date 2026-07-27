RB Leipzig confirmed on Monday that young Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, 19, has returned to group training after his holiday, following his run with the Ivory Coast national team at the 2026 World Cup. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have renewed their interest in a player who dazzled the world with his displays at the tournament.

Diomande rejoined his team-mates as planned, according to Leipzig's official social media accounts, and underwent an initial medical examination at the training ground. He appeared smiling alongside other players, with the club captioning the picture: "Welcome back, lads!" There was no hint of a possible exit for the Ivorian.

Instant brilliance in the Bundesliga

The winger arrived at Leipzig last summer for 20 million euros from Spain's Leganes, having spent a single season in La Liga. He adapted to German football at remarkable speed, and his form carried straight through to a standout World Cup with his country.

That tournament turned him into a target for Europe's biggest clubs. Real Madrid lead the chase, showing renewed interest in signing the player this summer.

Real Madrid on standby

Leipzig's statement gave no indication that Diomande might leave, despite the heavy European interest. It is a clear sign of the German club's determination to keep hold of their rising star, one of the most prominent young talents in Europe right now.