'There is an agreement' - Liverpool offered hope of landing midfielder Andre by Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt after failing with €30m transfer bid

Fluminense president, Mario Bittencourt, has told Liverpool how they can complete a deal for midfielder André after seeing previous bids rejected.

André to Liverpool update

Time frame revealed

Talks with Liverpool CEO

WHAT HAPPENED? Fluminense president, Mario Bittencourt, has provided an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Brazilian midfielder André Trindade, after the Reds registered an interest in the player following the departures of long-term servants Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Speaking to ESPN, via O Globo, Bittencourt revealed that Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan had made contact regarding a deal for the player, while not ruling out a sale in the near future. He said: “There is an agreement between us, with the player and representative, that he would stay until the end of the year and they comply fully and with the utmost tranquillity.

“In the case of Liverpool, I go even further. Liverpool’s Chief Executive contacted me directly. And I replied to him, ‘My friend, I don’t sell players now and I don’t deliver now.’ If you want to buy now to take in January we can start talking, or if you want to wait until December and we talk in December."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to ESPN, the Brazilian club had previously rejected Liverpool's €30 million (£25m) offer for the player after Jurgen Klopp's side missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. However, Fluminense now appear willing to part ways with the player if the deal arrives once the season finishes at the end of the calendar year.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have since secured the signings of Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to reinforce their midfield for the 2023-24 season. Any potential move for Andre could be revisited in the future, though.