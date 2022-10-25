Amorim admits Sporting CP 'dream' of Ronaldo return but insists club cannot afford wages

James Hunsley|
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Cristiano RonaldoSporting CPPrimeira LigaManchester UnitedPremier League

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim says his side dream of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, although admits it would be difficult due to his high wage demands.

  • Ronaldo could leave United in January
  • Sporting boss admits Ronaldo return a 'dream'
  • Rules out transfer due to high wages

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Tottenham, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim revealed his club's dream of re-signing former star Cristiano Ronaldo. Amorim then went on to quell rumours about a potential return, citing the player's high wages as the main stumbling block.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ronaldo is a top player, a Manchester United player," Amorim said. "I'm going to respond the same way as a lot of journalists in Portugal ask me that question a lot. He is a Manchester United player.

"Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano, but we don't have the money to pay his wages. I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo famously started his career at the Lisbon club back in 2002-03, and was rumoured for a sensational return given his unsettled start to 2022-23. He stormed out of United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham, leading him to be left out of Erik Ten Hag's squad in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. These recent developments have only added fuel to the fire that he could be looking for a move in January, although Marseille have ruled themselves out of the race for the 37-year-old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

GFX Cristiano Ronaldo Sportingruben-amorim-benfica-24102022gettyRonaldo Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After a period of time on the sidelines, Ronaldo will be hoping to feature in United's Europa League match-up against Sheriff on Thursday, where they need a draw to secure qualification. The Red Devils then resume their top four charge in the Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

103045 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 50%Manchester City
  • 26%Other team
103045 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks