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Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Amid the noise: Simeone settles Álvarez's participation against Sevilla

Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga
D. Simeone
J. Alvarez
Barcelona
Spain
Argentina

Diego Simeone has settled the debate. The Atletico Madrid coach confirmed whether Julian Alvarez could feature in tomorrow's match against Sevilla, despite the striker's absence from training.

Sport newspaper published Simeone's comments during the press conference, where he said: "I understand that all the questions will be about Alvarez, even though the club was decisive and clear in everything it explained."

He continued: "I remain in the same position, waiting from a sporting standpoint, to be able to help him and for him to continue being one of the important elements for us, and it is clear that he will not be present tomorrow."

Pressed on the ideal attacking line for Atletico Madrid this season, the Argentine kept it brief: "Julian Alvarez and Sorloth."

But the Norwegian striker is still injured. Simeone admitted: "His absence hurts us and has an even greater impact because of Julian's situation, as the team is trying, through collective effort, to find solutions to reach positions that allow us to shake the net."

LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

On the effect of the noise surrounding Alvarez on Atletico's performance, he commented: "The players are working very well. The team put in good performances against Malaga and Villarreal. We want to put in a good performance tomorrow, and I do not see it affecting us."

He concluded: "I do not have much to explain about Alvarez, and from the moment Julian returns to train with us, we will give him what we have always given him so that he feels he is an important player, as he is for our team."

With that, Simeone drew a line under the questions over his striker's future, vowing to work on returning Alvarez to his best form the moment he is back in training.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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