Arsenal youngster Amaechi leaves Gunners for Hamburg

The 2.Bundesliga side have landed the promising England youth international, who rose through the ranks with the north London outfit

Hamburg have completed the signing of Xavier Amaechi from , the Premier League side have confirmed.

The 18-year-old forward, who has represented at Under-17 level, makes the move to 's second tier ahead of the 2019-20 campaign on a four-year deal.

In a statement released on the club's official website on Sunday, the Gunners thanked Amaechi for his contribution and wished him well on his move to Germany.

The deal to bring Amaechi to Hamburg is believed to be worth €2.5 million (£2.3m/$3m), with Arsenal including a sell-on clause. However, the club have not negotiated a buy-back option

Amaechi joined Arsenal as a scholar from in 2013, playing for various youth teams before penning professional terms in January 2018.

The Bath native quickly progressed through the ranks of the north London side, playing for both the Under-18 and Under-23 teams.

As well as helping the U-18s reach the FA Youth Cup final in 2017-18, Amaechi was a regular with the U-23s in 2018-19, playing 14 Premier League 2 games, scoring four goals.

He also featured twice for the club in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Amaechi is the latest English footballer to make a move to Germany and he follows in the path of former Gunners team-mate Reiss Nelson, who spent last season on loan at .

star Jadon Sancho is perhaps the most well known example of an English talent thriving in Germany, having made a high profile move from in 2017.

Article continues below

West Ham youngster Reece Oxford spent time with and , while Ademola Lookman recently joined on a permanent deal after a loan spell with the club.

Leipzig also completed the loan signing of international Ethan Ampadu, who will spend the 2019-20 campaign on loan in eastern Germany.

Another player, Jonjoe Kenny, is on loan at , while 's Lewis Baker recently joined on a temporary deal.