The Julian Alvarez transfer saga has reached a decisive crossroads. The Argentine striker has become convinced that he is the only one capable of breaking the deadlock with Atletico Madrid, and he plans to do it face to face: a direct confrontation with coach Diego Simeone to persuade him to allow a move to Barcelona.

Alvarez, 26, knows Atletico won't budge on selling him to a direct domestic and European rival unless he personally takes the initiative.

Amicably is how the Argentine star wants it to happen. He wants a frank dialogue in which he explains why he wishes to wear the Blaugrana shirt, insisting that he is "not happy" in Madrid and wants to "be happy playing for Barcelona".

Barcelona holding firm, and Atletico unyielding

Barcelona remain committed to signing Alvarez this summer, or in the winter transfer window if a deal proves impossible now.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are clinging to their star and refuse to hand him to a direct rival in La Liga and the Champions League. Sources within Barcelona have described that stance as "completely closed".

The same sources told "Mundo Deportivo" that the Catalan club has few options while Atletico refuse to negotiate. As they put it, "Julian alone, through dialogue, is the one who can try to convince them to open up".

It won't be easy. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, Atletico's chief executive, is standing firm and refuses to let the striker go.

The "Simeone route" is the solution

Those close to the player see the "Simeone route" as the best option. When Alvarez returns to Atletico's camp on Monday 10 August, or perhaps before then, he intends to repeat the message he delivered during the World Cup period: "The move is the best option for everyone. I want to fulfil my dream."

Alvarez had dropped a bombshell on 23 June, after Argentina's match against Austria, declaring publicly: "I spoke with the club's officials, and I believe the move is the best for everyone. I want to fulfil my dream." Rare words from a star tied to a contract until 2030, they caused a global stir that did not sit well with Atletico's officials.

According to the newspaper, Alvarez feels at ease with his position. The Madrid club promised him last January to help if he asked to leave, then failed to keep that promise when the time came to act. He believes he has only said publicly what he told the management privately.

Being frank with Simeone directly now sits at the heart of Alvarez's strategy. He will tell the coach he cannot see himself continuing at Atletico and wants to leave. At that point, the Argentine boss will have to decide: ignore his player's wish and keep him against his will, or take the matter to the management to end the crisis.

Deco moves behind the scenes

Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, was recently in Madrid, amid reports of an expected meeting with Alvarez's agent, Fernando Hidalgo, with whom he shares a strong relationship. The details stayed secret, but Barcelona's movements confirm how serious their interest is.

Should Alvarez convince Simeone, the solution could be simple, provided Atletico drop their veto on a sale to Barcelona. As long as the Catalan club stay in the picture, offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal will matter little to the player, who has set the Camp Nou as his one preferred destination.