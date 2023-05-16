Alphonso Davies emerges as transfer target for Real Madrid as Man City 'would love' to lure Canada left-back to Premier League

Real Madrid want to sign Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, with Manchester City also reportedly keen on bringing him in during the summer.

Real Madrid interested in Davies

Man City also linked with flying full-back

Bayern reluctant to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos are thin on resources in the left-back area and will reportedly look to bring in a new arrival in the summer to address that position. With Ferland Mendy remaining injured for the bulk of the 2022-23 campaign, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to use midfielder Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. Real Madrid are believed to be ready to listen to offers for Mendy in the summer as they are not convinced with the player, especially given his injury record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to a report in Sky Germany, with the uncertainty about Mendy's future, Real Madrid are mulling over the option of going for Bayern Munich's Davies as they have a 'long-standing interest' in the Canadian. Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the player and Txiki Begiristain, City's director of football, would reportedly 'love to see him' at the Etihad Stadium. However, Bayern Munich consider Davies 'unsellable' and are desperate to extend his current deal, with runs until the summer of 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid are closing on completing the signing of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and might also reignite their interest in Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe. They have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with Bellingham and have scheduled a meeting with Dortmund later this month over a fee which might exceed £100 million ($125m).

WHAT NEXT? Davies starred in the 2022 World Cup for Canada and has also won the Bundesliga four times, as well as the Champions League, since he signed for Bayern Munich n 2018. It remains to be seen if the full-back can resist the temptation of joining Real Madrid if Los Blancos do pursue him in the summer.