All the hat-tricks scored in World Cup history

Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup...

A hat-trick for a footballer is always special and it garners more significance if it is scored in a World Cup. And when it comes to hat-tricks in World Cups, we have seen 52 instances in the history of the tournament so far.

American Bert Patenaude was the first player to score three goals in a World Cup match. While Pele, remains the youngest player to score a hat-trick at just 17 years, 244 days. While Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest at 33 years, 130 days when he scored thrice against Spain in Russia.

Former Hungarian forward Laszlo Kiss scored the fastest hat-trick as he took just seven minutes to score the three goals. Whereas, George Hurst remains the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in 1966 which helped England win the trophy against West Germany. This is also the longest hat-trick in World Cup history as his first and third goal was scored in the fourth and 120th minute respectively.

Oleg Salenko remains the only player to score five goals in a World Cup match. The Russian created this record against Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

Four players have scored two hat-tricks in World Cup but Gabriel Batistuta is the only player to score in two different editions.

Following is the list of all hat-tricks scored in World Cups.

Date

Player

Number of goals

Time of Goal

Result

Against

July 17, 1930

Bert Patenaude (USA)

3

10', 15', 50'

3-0

Paraguay

July 19, 1930

Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)

3

8', 17', 80'

6-3

Mexico

July 27, 1930

Pedro Cea (Uruguay)

3

18', 67', 72'

6-1

Yugoslavia

May 27, 1934

Angelo Schiavio (Italy)

3

18', 29', 64'

7-1

USA

June 3, 1934

Edmund Cohen (Germany)

3

66', 70', 87'

5-2

Belgium

June 5, 1938

Ernst Wlimowski (Poland)

4

53', 59', 89', 118'

5-6 (Lost)

Brazil

June 5, 1938

Leonidas (Brazil)

3

18', 93, 104'

5-6

Poland

June 12, 1938

Gustav Wetterstorm (Sweden)

3

32', 37', 44'

8-0

Cuba

June 12, 1938

Harry Andersson (Sweden)

3

9', 81', 89'

8-0

Cuba

July 2, 1950

Oscar Miguez (Uruguay)

3

14', 45', 56'

8-0

Bolivia

July 9, 1950

Ademir (Brazil)

4

17', 36', 52', 58'

7-1

Sweden

June 17, 1954

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)

3

24', 36', 50'

9-0

South Korea

June 19, 1954

Erich Probst (Austria)

3

4', 21', 24'

5-0

Czechoslovakia

June 20, 1954

Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)

4

3', 21', 67', 78'

8-3

West Germany

June 20, 1954

Burhan Sargin (Turkey)

3

37', 64', 70'

7-0

South Korea

June 23, 1954

Max Morlock (West Germany)

3

30', 60', 77'

7-2

Turkey

June 26, 1954

Theodor Wagner (Austria)

3

25', 27', 53'

7-5

Switzerland

June 26, 1954

Josef Hugi (Switzerland)

3

17', 19, 58'

7-5 (Lost)

Austria

June 8, 1958

Just Fontaine (France)

3

24', 30', 67'

7-3

Paraguay

June 24, 1958

Pele (Brazil)

3

52', 64', 75'

5-2

France

June 28, 1958

Just Fontaine (France)

4

16, 36', 78', 89'

6-3

West Germany

June 3, 1962

Florian Albert (Hungary)

3

1', 6', 53'

6-1

Bulgaria

July 23, 1966

Eusebio (Portugal)

4

27', 43', 56', 59'

5-3

South Korea

July 30, 1966

Geoff Hurst (England)

3

18', 98', 120'

4-2

West Germany

June 7, 1970

Gerd Muller (West Germany)

3

27', 52', 88'

5-2

Bulgaria

June 10, 1970

Gerd Muller (West Germany)

3

19', 26', 39'

3-1

Peru

June 18, 1974

Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia)

3

8', 30', 81'

9-0

Zaire

June 19, 1974

Andrzej Szarmach (Poland)

3

30', 34', 50'

7-0

Haiti

June 3, 1978

Rob Rensenbrik (Netherlands)

3

40', 62', 79'

3-0

Iran

June 11, 1978

Teofilo Cubilas (Peru)

3

36', 39', 79'

4-1

Iran

June 15, 1982

Laszlo Kiss (Hungary)

3

69', 72', 76'

10-1

El Salvador

June 20, 1982

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

3

9', 57', 66'

4-1

Chile

June 28, 1982

Zbigniew Boniek (Poland)

3

4', 26', 53'

3-0

Belgium

July 5, 1982

Paolo Rossi (Italy)

3

5', 25', 74'

3-2

Brazil

June 8, 1986

Preben Elkjaer (Denmark)

3

11', 67', 80'

6-1

Uruguay

June 11, 1986

Gary Lineker (England)

3

9', 14', 34'

3-0

Poland

June 15, 1986

Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)

3

27', 70', 111'

3-4 (Lost)

Belgium

June 18, 1986

Emilio Butragueno (Spain)

4

43', 56', 80', 88'

5-1

Denmark

June 17, 1990

Michel (Spain)

3

22', 61', 81'

3-1

South Korea

June 23, 1990

Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia)

3

12', 63', 82'

4-1

Costa Rica

June 21, 1994

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)

3

2', 44', 89'

4-0

Greece

June 28, 1994

Oleg Salenko (Russia)

4

14', 41', 44', 72', 75'

6-1

Cameroon

June 21, 1998

Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)

3

73', 78', 83'

5-0

Jamaica

June 1, 2002

Miroslav Klose (Germany)

3

20', 25', 70'

8-0

Saudi Arabia

June 10, 2002

Pauleta (Portugal)

3

14', 65', 77'

4-0

Poland

June 17, 2010

Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)

3

33', 76', 80'

4-1

South Korea

June 16, 2014

Thomas Muller (Germany)

3

12', 45', 78'

4-0

Portugal

June 25, 2014

Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

3

6', 31', 71'

3-0

Honduras

June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

3

4', 44', 88'

3-3

Spain

June 24, 2018

Harry Kane (England)

3

22', 45+1', 62'

6-1

Panama

