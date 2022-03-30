All the hat-tricks scored in World Cup history
A hat-trick for a footballer is always special and it garners more significance if it is scored in a World Cup. And when it comes to hat-tricks in World Cups, we have seen 52 instances in the history of the tournament so far.
American Bert Patenaude was the first player to score three goals in a World Cup match. While Pele, remains the youngest player to score a hat-trick at just 17 years, 244 days. While Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest at 33 years, 130 days when he scored thrice against Spain in Russia.
Former Hungarian forward Laszlo Kiss scored the fastest hat-trick as he took just seven minutes to score the three goals. Whereas, George Hurst remains the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in 1966 which helped England win the trophy against West Germany. This is also the longest hat-trick in World Cup history as his first and third goal was scored in the fourth and 120th minute respectively.
Oleg Salenko remains the only player to score five goals in a World Cup match. The Russian created this record against Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.
Four players have scored two hat-tricks in World Cup but Gabriel Batistuta is the only player to score in two different editions.
Following is the list of all hat-tricks scored in World Cups.
Date
Player
Number of goals
Time of Goal
Result
Against
July 17, 1930
Bert Patenaude (USA)
3
10', 15', 50'
3-0
Paraguay
July 19, 1930
Guillermo Stabile (Argentina)
3
8', 17', 80'
6-3
Mexico
July 27, 1930
Pedro Cea (Uruguay)
3
18', 67', 72'
6-1
Yugoslavia
May 27, 1934
Angelo Schiavio (Italy)
3
18', 29', 64'
7-1
USA
June 3, 1934
Edmund Cohen (Germany)
3
66', 70', 87'
5-2
Belgium
June 5, 1938
Ernst Wlimowski (Poland)
4
53', 59', 89', 118'
5-6 (Lost)
Brazil
June 5, 1938
Leonidas (Brazil)
3
18', 93, 104'
5-6
Poland
June 12, 1938
Gustav Wetterstorm (Sweden)
3
32', 37', 44'
8-0
Cuba
June 12, 1938
Harry Andersson (Sweden)
3
9', 81', 89'
8-0
Cuba
July 2, 1950
Oscar Miguez (Uruguay)
3
14', 45', 56'
8-0
Bolivia
July 9, 1950
Ademir (Brazil)
4
17', 36', 52', 58'
7-1
Sweden
June 17, 1954
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
3
24', 36', 50'
9-0
South Korea
June 19, 1954
Erich Probst (Austria)
3
4', 21', 24'
5-0
Czechoslovakia
June 20, 1954
Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
4
3', 21', 67', 78'
8-3
West Germany
June 20, 1954
Burhan Sargin (Turkey)
3
37', 64', 70'
7-0
South Korea
June 23, 1954
Max Morlock (West Germany)
3
30', 60', 77'
7-2
Turkey
June 26, 1954
Theodor Wagner (Austria)
3
25', 27', 53'
7-5
Switzerland
June 26, 1954
Josef Hugi (Switzerland)
3
17', 19, 58'
7-5 (Lost)
Austria
June 8, 1958
Just Fontaine (France)
3
24', 30', 67'
7-3
Paraguay
June 24, 1958
Pele (Brazil)
3
52', 64', 75'
5-2
France
June 28, 1958
Just Fontaine (France)
4
16, 36', 78', 89'
6-3
West Germany
June 3, 1962
Florian Albert (Hungary)
3
1', 6', 53'
6-1
Bulgaria
July 23, 1966
Eusebio (Portugal)
4
27', 43', 56', 59'
5-3
South Korea
July 30, 1966
Geoff Hurst (England)
3
18', 98', 120'
4-2
West Germany
June 7, 1970
Gerd Muller (West Germany)
3
27', 52', 88'
5-2
Bulgaria
June 10, 1970
Gerd Muller (West Germany)
3
19', 26', 39'
3-1
Peru
June 18, 1974
Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia)
3
8', 30', 81'
9-0
Zaire
June 19, 1974
Andrzej Szarmach (Poland)
3
30', 34', 50'
7-0
Haiti
June 3, 1978
Rob Rensenbrik (Netherlands)
3
40', 62', 79'
3-0
Iran
June 11, 1978
Teofilo Cubilas (Peru)
3
36', 39', 79'
4-1
Iran
June 15, 1982
Laszlo Kiss (Hungary)
3
69', 72', 76'
10-1
El Salvador
June 20, 1982
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
3
9', 57', 66'
4-1
Chile
June 28, 1982
Zbigniew Boniek (Poland)
3
4', 26', 53'
3-0
Belgium
July 5, 1982
Paolo Rossi (Italy)
3
5', 25', 74'
3-2
Brazil
June 8, 1986
Preben Elkjaer (Denmark)
3
11', 67', 80'
6-1
Uruguay
June 11, 1986
Gary Lineker (England)
3
9', 14', 34'
3-0
Poland
June 15, 1986
Igor Belanov (Soviet Union)
3
27', 70', 111'
3-4 (Lost)
Belgium
June 18, 1986
Emilio Butragueno (Spain)
4
43', 56', 80', 88'
5-1
Denmark
June 17, 1990
Michel (Spain)
3
22', 61', 81'
3-1
South Korea
June 23, 1990
Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia)
3
12', 63', 82'
4-1
Costa Rica
June 21, 1994
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
3
2', 44', 89'
4-0
Greece
June 28, 1994
Oleg Salenko (Russia)
4
14', 41', 44', 72', 75'
6-1
Cameroon
June 21, 1998
Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
3
73', 78', 83'
5-0
Jamaica
June 1, 2002
Miroslav Klose (Germany)
3
20', 25', 70'
8-0
Saudi Arabia
June 10, 2002
Pauleta (Portugal)
3
14', 65', 77'
4-0
Poland
June 17, 2010
Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina)
3
33', 76', 80'
4-1
South Korea
June 16, 2014
Thomas Muller (Germany)
3
12', 45', 78'
4-0
Portugal
June 25, 2014
Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)
3
6', 31', 71'
3-0
Honduras
June 15, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
3
4', 44', 88'
3-3
Spain
June 24, 2018
Harry Kane (England)
3
22', 45+1', 62'
6-1
Panama