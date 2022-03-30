All the hat-tricks scored in World Cup history

A hat-trick for a footballer is always special and it garners more significance if it is scored in a World Cup. And when it comes to hat-tricks in World Cups, we have seen 52 instances in the history of the tournament so far.

American Bert Patenaude was the first player to score three goals in a World Cup match. While Pele, remains the youngest player to score a hat-trick at just 17 years, 244 days. While Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the oldest at 33 years, 130 days when he scored thrice against Spain in Russia.

Former Hungarian forward Laszlo Kiss scored the fastest hat-trick as he took just seven minutes to score the three goals. Whereas, George Hurst remains the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final in 1966 which helped England win the trophy against West Germany. This is also the longest hat-trick in World Cup history as his first and third goal was scored in the fourth and 120th minute respectively.

Oleg Salenko remains the only player to score five goals in a World Cup match. The Russian created this record against Cameroon in the 1994 World Cup.

Four players have scored two hat-tricks in World Cup but Gabriel Batistuta is the only player to score in two different editions.

Following is the list of all hat-tricks scored in World Cups.

Date Player Number of goals Time of Goal Result Against July 17, 1930 Bert Patenaude (USA) 3 10', 15', 50' 3-0 Paraguay July 19, 1930 Guillermo Stabile (Argentina) 3 8', 17', 80' 6-3 Mexico July 27, 1930 Pedro Cea (Uruguay) 3 18', 67', 72' 6-1 Yugoslavia May 27, 1934 Angelo Schiavio (Italy) 3 18', 29', 64' 7-1 USA June 3, 1934 Edmund Cohen (Germany) 3 66', 70', 87' 5-2 Belgium June 5, 1938 Ernst Wlimowski (Poland) 4 53', 59', 89', 118' 5-6 (Lost) Brazil June 5, 1938 Leonidas (Brazil) 3 18', 93, 104' 5-6 Poland June 12, 1938 Gustav Wetterstorm (Sweden) 3 32', 37', 44' 8-0 Cuba June 12, 1938 Harry Andersson (Sweden) 3 9', 81', 89' 8-0 Cuba July 2, 1950 Oscar Miguez (Uruguay) 3 14', 45', 56' 8-0 Bolivia July 9, 1950 Ademir (Brazil) 4 17', 36', 52', 58' 7-1 Sweden June 17, 1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 3 24', 36', 50' 9-0 South Korea June 19, 1954 Erich Probst (Austria) 3 4', 21', 24' 5-0 Czechoslovakia June 20, 1954 Sandor Kocsis (Hungary) 4 3', 21', 67', 78' 8-3 West Germany June 20, 1954 Burhan Sargin (Turkey) 3 37', 64', 70' 7-0 South Korea June 23, 1954 Max Morlock (West Germany) 3 30', 60', 77' 7-2 Turkey June 26, 1954 Theodor Wagner (Austria) 3 25', 27', 53' 7-5 Switzerland June 26, 1954 Josef Hugi (Switzerland) 3 17', 19, 58' 7-5 (Lost) Austria June 8, 1958 Just Fontaine (France) 3 24', 30', 67' 7-3 Paraguay June 24, 1958 Pele (Brazil) 3 52', 64', 75' 5-2 France June 28, 1958 Just Fontaine (France) 4 16, 36', 78', 89' 6-3 West Germany June 3, 1962 Florian Albert (Hungary) 3 1', 6', 53' 6-1 Bulgaria July 23, 1966 Eusebio (Portugal) 4 27', 43', 56', 59' 5-3 South Korea July 30, 1966 Geoff Hurst (England) 3 18', 98', 120' 4-2 West Germany June 7, 1970 Gerd Muller (West Germany) 3 27', 52', 88' 5-2 Bulgaria June 10, 1970 Gerd Muller (West Germany) 3 19', 26', 39' 3-1 Peru June 18, 1974 Dusan Bajevic (Yugoslavia) 3 8', 30', 81' 9-0 Zaire June 19, 1974 Andrzej Szarmach (Poland) 3 30', 34', 50' 7-0 Haiti June 3, 1978 Rob Rensenbrik (Netherlands) 3 40', 62', 79' 3-0 Iran June 11, 1978 Teofilo Cubilas (Peru) 3 36', 39', 79' 4-1 Iran June 15, 1982 Laszlo Kiss (Hungary) 3 69', 72', 76' 10-1 El Salvador June 20, 1982 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 3 9', 57', 66' 4-1 Chile June 28, 1982 Zbigniew Boniek (Poland) 3 4', 26', 53' 3-0 Belgium July 5, 1982 Paolo Rossi (Italy) 3 5', 25', 74' 3-2 Brazil June 8, 1986 Preben Elkjaer (Denmark) 3 11', 67', 80' 6-1 Uruguay June 11, 1986 Gary Lineker (England) 3 9', 14', 34' 3-0 Poland June 15, 1986 Igor Belanov (Soviet Union) 3 27', 70', 111' 3-4 (Lost) Belgium June 18, 1986 Emilio Butragueno (Spain) 4 43', 56', 80', 88' 5-1 Denmark June 17, 1990 Michel (Spain) 3 22', 61', 81' 3-1 South Korea June 23, 1990 Tomas Skuhravy (Czechoslovakia) 3 12', 63', 82' 4-1 Costa Rica June 21, 1994 Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) 3 2', 44', 89' 4-0 Greece June 28, 1994 Oleg Salenko (Russia) 4 14', 41', 44', 72', 75' 6-1 Cameroon June 21, 1998 Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina) 3 73', 78', 83' 5-0 Jamaica June 1, 2002 Miroslav Klose (Germany) 3 20', 25', 70' 8-0 Saudi Arabia June 10, 2002 Pauleta (Portugal) 3 14', 65', 77' 4-0 Poland June 17, 2010 Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) 3 33', 76', 80' 4-1 South Korea June 16, 2014 Thomas Muller (Germany) 3 12', 45', 78' 4-0 Portugal June 25, 2014 Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland) 3 6', 31', 71' 3-0 Honduras June 15, 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 3 4', 44', 88' 3-3 Spain June 24, 2018 Harry Kane (England) 3 22', 45+1', 62' 6-1 Panama