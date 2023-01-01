'We have to do better' - Alisson reveals time for 'excuses' is over as Liverpool target Premier League improvement

Alisson Becker has said Liverpool must improve as they look to recover their form and secure Champions League football at the end of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite a below-par performance against Leicester, Liverpool ended2022 on a high with a 2-1 win . The match followed a similar pattern to many of the Reds games this season, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall giving the Foxes a very simple lead inside five minutes at Anfield. Two Wout Faes own goals bailed Liverpool out, and the goalkeeper Alisson has admitted they must improve heading into the New Year.

WHAT HE SAID: "We cannot rely on excuses," Alisson said. "It was only the second (Premier League) game we have played after the World Cup. The players who had time (off), used that to prepare themselves. The ones who went to the World Cup, they could train and then rest to prepare for this moment.

"Speaking about myself and the players who went to the World Cup, we focused there on the games, but after we finished I was straight with my mind here focused on the next things that we have in front of us.

"It's going to be a really important moment of the season now and we have to focus. We have to do better. Sometimes it's just a matter of mentality. It's not that easy to change it but we can do that for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool sit five points off the top four following a spell of four consecutive wins in the Premier League. Shock losses to Nottingham Forest and Leeds have been followed by some stronger displays, but the Reds have still reinforced their attacking options, bringing in World Cup star Cody Gakpo.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's men take a trip to London for their first game of 2023 to face an in-form Brentford, before a clash against Wolves in the FA Cup. It is unclear whether Gakpo will be available to make his debut in the capital, as Liverpool continue to miss Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in attack.