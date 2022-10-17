'Alisson's the best in the world!' - Robertson hails Liverpool goalkeeper after huge Manchester City win

Andy Robertson hailed Alisson Becker as the world's best goalkeeper after the Brazilian's match-changing contributions against Manchester City.

Brazilian assisted Salah's winner at Anfield

Also kept fourth clean sheet of season

Robertson says Reds have let him down recently

WHAT HAPPENED? Alisson made key contributions at both ends in the Reds' 1-0 win at Anfield on Sunday. Twice, he repelled Erling Haaland as he secured what was only his fourth clean sheet of the season. And he capped a fine performance in style, assisting Mohamed Salah's winning goal with a quick and accurate kick which the Egyptian was able to control in sublime fashion before scoring at the Kop End.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters afterwards, Robertson said: "I think Ali's the best in the world for sure in what he does. We've all probably let him down this season in that he's faced too many shots, he's had to be making too many saves and I think he'll be a lot happier tonight."

On the winning goal, Robertson added: "Ali on the ball is unbelievable and you have to trust him in those moments. It came from their corner or free-kick or whatever is and Ali has got it in his hands and you trust him to make the right decisions. We had a similar goal against Manchester United a couple of seasons ago where Mo does the exact same thing. He capitalises on a mistake, someone's took a poor touch and then Mo's clear through on goal and his composure's been excellent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's win is one Jurgen Klopp hopes will reignite their season. It moves them back to within 10 points of City, and 14 of Premier League leaders Arsenal - and they can cut that gap further by beating West Ham at Anfield on Wednesday night. More importantly, the result came courtesy of a performance which had all the hallmarks of the side we have become accustomed to under Klopp; aggression, organisation, intensity and quality.

DID YOU KNOW? Alisson is only the second goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in club football against Erling Haaland this season. Bournemouth's Mark Travers is the other.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are straight back into Premier League action on Wednesday, when they host West Ham. After that comes a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.