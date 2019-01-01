Sanchez set to miss three months after undergoing ankle surgery

The on-loan Manchester United forward will be out until 2020 after he was forced to withdraw from international duty with Chile

winger Alexis Sanchez is set to be out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery.

The loanee picked up the injury while on international duty with as he went down during the second half of a 0-0 friendly draw with on Saturday.

Following the match, the Chile Football Federation revealed that Sanchez had suffered “dislocated tendons”.

Inter's assessment of the injury produced the same diagnosis, and he will now be out of action until 2020 after going under the knife in on Wednesday.

"Alexis Sanchez went to Barcelona this morning for a consultation with Dr. Ramon Cugat. The visit confirmed the diagnosis of the Nerazzurri medical staff, it was therefore decided to proceed with surgery on the left ankle," the club said in a statement.

"The surgery of the peroneal tendons was then performed in the afternoon and was perfectly successful."

Sanchez joined Inter from Manchester United this summer, completing a season-long loan to the club after struggling to find any sort of form at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After proving one of the Premier League's most prolific scorers during his time with , scoring 80 goals in 166 appearances, Sanchez moved to United in January 2018.

However, he never reached those dizzying Emirates heights during his time in Manchester, as the Chilean fired just five goals in 45 matches before heading to San Siro.

Sanchez has made four appearances for Inter since joining the club, scoring in a 3-1 win over that also saw him sent off.

However, he will now miss out on a number of crucial matches in both Serie A and the .

Inter currently sit second in the Italian top-flight, one point behind league leaders through seven matches played.

Antonio Conte's side also face an uphill battle in the Champions League, as they sit fourth in their group behind , Barcelona and Slavia Prague.

Next up for Inter is a visit to on Sunday before they return to Champions League action against group leaders Dortmund.