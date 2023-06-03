Alexis Mac Allister's cousin claims Brighton midfielder is 'close' to completing Liverpool move

- Mac Allister linked with Liverpool
- Reported to be near personal agreement
- Cousin hinted deal will be completed soon
WHAT HAPPENED? Luciano Guaycochea, who plays for Perak in Malaysia, has dropped a big hint about his relative's next step amid reports that the Argentina hero is set to leave Brighton in the summer transfer window.
WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about his cousin's future, Guaycochea, 31, told Astro Arena: "I cannot say where he is going to play, but I think everyone knows it's close to Liverpool. It is a big team. Everywhere he goes, I hope he can play good."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was reported last week that Mac Allister is close to reaching a personal agreement with the Reds over a summer move, as Premier League champions Manchester City refrained from making an offer despite reports of their interest.
WHAT NEXT? With the Premier League season over, the 24-year-old will hope to have his future resolved by the end of the summer break.