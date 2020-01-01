Alexander-Arnold will be the best of Liverpool's current players - Lineker

The former England international feels the right-back will eventually be better than all his peers at Anfield

academy product Trent Alexander-Arnold will develop into the best player of the current Reds crop, according to Gary Lineker.

The 21-year-old has become a star under Jurgen Klopp across the last season-and-half, with 26 assists in all competitions from a right-back role.

Alexander-Arnold also famously helped complete Liverpool's comeback against in the 2018-19 semi-final, with his quick thinking from the corner setting up Divock Origi's winner.

But amid the star-studded Reds squad, Alexander-Arnold has been overshadowed by Ballon d'Or nominee Virgil van Dijk, while praise is regularly heaped upon star attacking trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, Lineker believes Alexander-Arnold will eventually emerge ahead of his Liverpool peers as the best player of the current Reds generation - with his football smarts setting him apart from the rest.

"Trent [Alexander-Arnold] came through the academy and he’s going to be the best of the lot," Lineker told The Guardian.

"They’ve got lots of special players, particularly up front with the big three. But Trent is very special.

"He’s one of those players I watch every game and see three or four things from him that I go: ‘Oh my God.’

"Like the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona with that quick corner. What a remarkable thing for a kid to do – to have that gall and bravery against some of the world’s best players. That could’ve ended up looking stupid but he’s smart.

"I interviewed him a year ago at his home. He was very shy and you can be kidded by a soft scouse accent but this kid’s really intelligent."

It seems all but certain that Liverpool will claim the Premier League - as they sit with a 16-point lead and a game in hand over second-placed - while they are still among the favourites to win the Champions League and are alive in the .

Lineker pinpointed Klopp's ability to transform new signings into world-class players as one of the key reasons behind the club's resurgence.

"When they bought Salah everybody thought: ‘Hmmm … should be all right'," Lineker said.

"Mane looked a good player at . But did we think he was this good?

"Henderson was there and everyone goes: ‘Nah. He’s nothing special.’ Everybody had a go at him. Now people are realising this kid’s a bloody good football player and a real leader.

"We all knew Van Djik was good but he came from and Southampton. Wijnaldum came from Newcastle. Robertson didn’t cost much from Hull."

The Reds will travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday night, hoping to extend their lead over Man City to 19 points.