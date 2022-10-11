Alexander-Arnold & Matip add to Liverpool injury woes as defenders ruled out for at least two weeks

Liverpool’s injury issues show no sign of subsiding, with Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be missing for at least two weeks.

Defenders picked up knocks at Arsenal

Will miss Rangers & Man City fixtures

Fitness problems giving Klopp a headache

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Both men were forced off during the Reds’ last Premier League outing at Arsenal after picking up knocks, and GOAL can confirm that they are set to sit out important Champions League and Premier League clashes with Rangers and Manchester City.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matip is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks with a calf complaint that led to him being replaced by Ibrahima Konate in a 3-2 defeat at Emirates Stadium, while an ankle problem – picked up when challenging Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli in north London – means that Alexander-Arnold will play no part in upcoming domestic and European fixtures.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Konate is set to make his first start of the season in a continental clash with Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday, while Joe Gomez could provide cover at right-back. In better news for Jurgen Klopp - who has already lost Luis Diaz until December - Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are expected to return to the Reds’ ranks for a trip to Glasgow.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool are yet to win away from home in the Premier League this season (D2 L2); this is the first time since 2010-11 under Roy Hodgson that they’ve failed to win any of their opening four away games in a Premier League campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After taking in a trip to Scotland, the Reds will return to home soil on Sunday when playing host to reigning Premier League champions City.