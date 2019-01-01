Alaba still seeking ‘new challenges’ with Bayern exit possible in 2020

The Austria international defender is not actively looking for a move, but has admitted that a change of scenery could be taken in next summer

David Alaba admits he is still open to “new challenges”, with it possible that ambition could lead him away from in the summer of 2020.

As things stand, the international is tied to a contract with the champions through to 2021.

Neither side of that agreement wants to run it down to free agency.

That means a decision will have to be made next summer on whether fresh terms are agreed or a move elsewhere is made.

Alaba is yet to decide which path he will take, with the 27-year-old eager to keep his focus locked on the present for now.

He told Austria Press Agency when quizzed on his future, with speculation having previously linked him with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid: “My focus is on Bayern.

“I don’t know what will happen next year, but I have always stressed that I am a player looking for new challenges — whether that will be at Bayern or elsewhere, I cannot say.”

Whether Alaba remains with Bayern past the end of the current campaign remains to be seen.

He is, however, looking for the German title holders to bolster their ranks before the summer transfer window slams shut, with more bodies considered to be required.

A loan deal for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho has been agreed, with Alaba admitting that fresh faces are necessary despite Bayern doing another domestic double in 2018-19.

He added: “The season lasts a long time, and we need not only a high-level squad but also a big squad.

“I think there should be one or two more players to raise the level of competition and to be well positioned with respect to depth.

“I have faith in our bosses and I think there is still some work to be done.”

Bayern opened their 2019-20 campaign by dropping points on home soil, with heading back to the capital with a share of the spoils after a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Niko Kovac’s side will return to Bundesliga action next Saturday when they take in a trip to .