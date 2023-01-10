Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo contract includes commitment to support Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid

Al-Nassr published a statement Tuesday night denying reports that they made Cristiano Ronaldo promise to back a 2030 World Cup bid in his contract.

Reports suggested €200m clause to support bid

But club say no commitment exists

Saudi Arabia expected to push hard for World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr refuted talk that Ronaldo had been paid an extra €200 million ($214m/£177m) to serve as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: CR7 is believed to be the world's highest-salaried athlete of all-time with his new Al-Nassr contract, which materialised after he left Manchester United. He is yet to make his debut for the Saudi Arabian side, but watched on as they beat Al-Tai recently.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Al-Nassr FC would like to clarify that contrary to news reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr does not entail commitments to any World Cup bids," wrote the club. "His main focus is on Al-Nassr and to work with his teammates to help the club achieve success."

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The veteran attacker could participate in Al-Nassr's upcoming exhibition against Paris Saint-Germain on January 19. That game could see him face off against old foe Lionel Messi.