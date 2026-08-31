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SC Freiburg v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Europa League Final 2026Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah

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Al-Ittihad's radar picks up Aston Villa winger

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Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
L. Bailey
Aston Villa
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Jamaica
England

Al-Ittihad steps up efforts in search of new reinforcements in the front line

Al-Ittihad are ramping up their activity in the summer market as they hunt fresh firepower for the frontline before the registration window slams shut.

According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", the club's management are weighing up a move for one of Aston Villa's stars to bolster the wing, keen to add a player with pace and proven experience on European pitches.

The report names Jamaica's Leon Bailey, "29 years old", as the target. The Aston Villa winger built his reputation during a standout stint with Germany's Bayer Leverkusen before joining the Villans, and also spent a brief period in the shirt of Italy's Roma.

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Bailey made 163 appearances for Aston Villa across all competitions, scoring 23 goals and setting up 25 more.

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Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
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Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
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Bailey isn't the only name on the list. Colombia's Yaser Asprilla, the winger at Spain's Girona, had earlier been floated as a candidate to beef up the attack before the summer window closes, the same source adds.

Read also: 15 million euros not enough? Benfica close their door in the face of Al-Ittihad

Read also: The man of the impossible: Argentina's president bids farewell to Messi

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