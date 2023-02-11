Al-Ahly vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Club World Cup third-place play-off

Everything you need to know about how to watch the Al Ahly against Flamengo match on TV in the UK, US and India.

Flamengo will take on Al Ahly in the third place play-off fixture of the 2022 Club World Cup on Saturday in Morocco.

Al Ahly qualified for the semi-final after beating Auckland City and Seattle Sounders in the previous two rounds. The club, which has registered the most appearances in this competition, lost out on a place in the final after losing 4-1 to Real Madrid in the semi-final.

An injury-time strike by Pedro was not enough for Flamengo to level the score against Al-Hilal in the semi-final. They lost the game 3-2 and will now hope to win the third-place play-off to salvage pride.

GOAL brings you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Al Ahly vs Flamengo date & kick-off time

Game: Al Ahly vs Flamengo Date: February 11, 2023 Kick-off: 3.30pm GMT / 10:30am ET / 9:00 pm IST Venue: Ibn Batouta Stadium

How to watch Al Ahly vs Flamengo on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched on the Fox Sports network and FIFA+.

There is no broadcast of the match in the United Kingdom (UK) and India but it can be streamed on FIFA+.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes Fox Sports App, Foxsports.com UK N/A FIFA+ India N/A FIFA+

Al Ahly squad and team news

Al Ahly will miss the services of long-term absentees Mostafa Shobeir, Karim Fouad and Akram Tawfik. They have not reported any fresh injury concerns following their defeat to Real Madrid.

Al Ahly predicted XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Metwalli, Abdelmonem, Maaloul; El Sharat, El Soleya, Dieng, Radwan; Tau; Sherif

Position Players Goalkeepers El Shenawy, Lotfi, Alaa Defenders Metwalli, Rabia, Ibrahim, Maaloul, Abdelmonem, Hany, Ashraf. Midfielders Fattah, Kahraba, Fathy, Attia, El Sharat, Dieng, El Soleya, Afsha, Fakhri, Abdel Kader, Ahmed Radwan Forwards Tau, Mohamed Sherif

Flamengo squad and team news

Flamengo will be without Gerson who picked up a suspension in their semi-final defeat against Al Hilal. Fans can expect to see the likes of Arturo Vidal and David Luiz in the starting lineup on Saturday.

Flamengo predicted XI: Santos; Matheuzinho, Luiz, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Vidal; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta; Pedro, Barbosa

Position Players Goalkeepers Santos, Cunha, Souza Defenders Varela, Caio, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luis, Luiz, Pablo, Matheuzinho Midfielders Pulgar, Ribeiro, Maia, De Arrascaeta, Vidal, Franca Forwards Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Marinho