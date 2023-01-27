WATCH: Unlikely hero Ake fires Manchester City into lead in FA Cup clash against Arsenal with composed finish

Nathan Ake opened the scoring in Manchester City and Arsenal's heavyweight FA Cup clash in stunning fashion.

Ake opens scoring in heavyweight FA Cup clash

Game had been underwhelming before goal

First clash between the two all season

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City and Arsenal's FA Cup clash wasn't quite living up to the hype that was placed on it with the chances few and far between. Ake saw it fit to spark life into the game and capped off a period of pressure from City that any striker would be proud of!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both City and Arsenal are looking to progress in the FA Cup with a win having the potential to provide huge confidence for the coming weeks. They face each other again in little over two weeks in what could be a huge match for the Premier League title race.