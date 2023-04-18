Ajax wish Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond 'good luck' ahead of fictional friendly with friendly banner

Ajax have "hung up" a friendly banner outside the famous pub in hit TV series Ted Lasso, wishing the fictional AFC Richmond well in a friendly.

Ted Lasso in third season

AFC Richmond set to face Ajax in show

Ajax edit banner outside The Crown and Anchor

WHAT HAPPENED? The Crown and Anchor pub is a key fictional setting in the comedy about a football club named AFC Richmond in the Premier League, where manager Ted Lasso often hangs out with locals. With Ajax set to meet AFC Richmond in the show, the Dutch club have made a photo edit of a supportive statement for their imaginary opponents in a bit of good-natured fun.

"Coach Ted, greetings from tonight's opponent, AFC Ajax," says the banner. "We know it's just a friendly, but here's a friendly heads-up that we take things might seriously. We know what y'all Richmond folk must be thinking: Ajax? They think they invented football with their academy and their silverware. Fair point. But did you know our clubs are actually pretty dang similar? We both use AFC in our names (which is pretty cool if you ask us, it’s like we're part of a secret club or something). Then there's the fact that we both use '020' as our dialing codes… Callincidence? Don't think so! Oh yeah, one more: you believe in believing, and we believe that our belief made us believe too, unbelievable, right?! Anyways, here's to a fair fight tonight. Oh… And bring your A-Game."

Ajax

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ted Lasso has ruffled some feathers among American managers who feel mischaracterised, it's otherwise received a positive reception.

WHAT NEXT FOR TED LASSO? This is expected to be the final season of the popular show, but its cultural significance will probably last much longer.