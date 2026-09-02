Ajax have announced the signing of Thilo Kehrer through their official channels. The 29-year-old defender joins on loan from AS Monaco for the rest of the season. The club have also now officially confirmed the arrival of Gerónimo Spina (21), who will mainly play for Jong Ajax.

"Thilo is an extremely professional and good player who brings a lot of experience," technical director Jordi Cruijff says on the Ajax website. "He has a strong mentality and is used to pressure to perform at the highest level."

"His presence also creates healthy competition in defence, something that is essential for the balance and intensity within the squad."

Ajax expect Kehrer to strengthen their defence, and he will wear the number 6 shirt. Reportedly, the loan fee Ajax have to pay amounts to two million euros and no option to buy has been agreed.

Able to play in central defence or at right-back, Kehrer also arrives with plenty of experience. The German came through the youth academies of VfB Stuttgart and Schalke 04 before earning a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Then, in 2022, Kehrer moved to West Ham United. Two years later he initially joined Monaco on loan, before the French club signed him permanently. Kehrer has also made 28 appearances for the Germany national team during his career.

Gerónimo Spina

Spina's move is now official too. The 21-year-old defender has signed a contract at the Johan Cruyff ArenA until mid-2028, with the option of another year. "Spina joins the Jong Ajax squad with immediate effect," Ajax write.

Earlier, De Telegraaf had already reported that Ajax do not have to pay Atlético a transfer fee for Spina. The Spanish club can, however, receive money if the defender meets certain performance-related conditions. How high those bonuses can rise is not known.