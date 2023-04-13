Agree or disagree: Chelsea will never win the Champions League with CLUELESS Todd Boehly in charge

Chelsea were toothless against Real Madrid on Tuesday night, but is their European malaise a sign of things to come during the Todd Boehly era?

Frank Lampard's fleeting return to Stamford Bridge prompted happy memories of Champions League glory under interim coach Roberto Di Matteo in 2012. The reality in Madrid, however, was very different.

The Blues were soundly beaten at Santiago Bernabeu and were arguably lucky Real didn't score more. 2-0 is certainly not insurmountable, but with no goals in their last four games across all competitions, it seems a tall order for Lampard's side to complete a turnaround in the second leg of their latest Champions League quarter-final.

The result was even more damning given Boehly's remarks pre-game that Chelsea would win 3-0, comments which reflect that the American's naivety - and that he is maybe out of his depth.

For the whopping £600 million spent this term, the Blues remain without a clinical striker, a focal point up top. Not only have they slipped to the bottom half of the Premier League, but the gulf in class with Europe's elite sides has grown dramatically.

With Boehly and Co. in charge, then, is there any hope Chelsea can ever win the Champions League? Let us know in the comments below 👇