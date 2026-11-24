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Fidel Carvalho Soares, the agent of Brazilian Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison, has revealed the truth about Saudi side Al-Ahli's negotiations to sign him in the coming period.

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Reports had suggested Al-Ahli have Richarlison on their list of targets, with a view to signing him in the coming period should Ivan Toney leave for one of the Premier League clubs keen on the English striker.

Richarlison's agent addressed the speculation in comments to Saudi channel Al Arabiya, saying: "Richarlison really likes the idea of moving to Saudi Arabia."

Fidel Carvalho Soares was quick to add a caveat, though: "But there has been no contact from the (Saudi) clubs so far. It's just rumours."

Toney has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, most notably Newcastle United. Their German coach, Matthias Jaissle, managed him for two years at Al-Ahli.

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The 30-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United, who are searching for a new forward. The picture is murkier, though, since Argentine Mauricio Pochettino replaced Englishman Michael Carrick in the dugout.

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Crystal Palace are the latest club to show interest in the English striker , as they need a new player in that position.

Their interest coincides with Palace appointing Danish coach Thomas Frank to succeed Frenchman Pierre Sage at the London club.

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Frank knows Toney well. He coached him at Brentford for four full years, between 2020 and 2024, before the striker joined Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024.

Toney himself is open to a Premier League return, not least because he wants to nail down a permanent place in the England squad under German coach Thomas Tuchel.

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If he goes, Al-Ahli would need a new striker quickly. That's why Richarlison is on their list.

They aren't alone. The Brazilian is also wanted by several other clubs, chief among them Trabzonspor, home of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.

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Press reports say the Turkish club's hierarchy have made Richarlison a top priority to bolster their attack, as they look to build a side capable of a serious challenge in the second half of the season.

Turkish website 61saat reports that Richarlison is back on Trabzonspor's radar. The club targeted him at the start of the season, but talks stalled because of Tottenham's steep financial demands.

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Tottenham wanted around €20 million for the Brazilian back then. They've since backed down, lowering their asking price to between €10 million and €15 million in a bid to ease his exit and make some money before his contract expires.

For now, Richarlison can't play in the Premier League. Tottenham left him out of their 25-man squad after he asked to leave earlier this summer.