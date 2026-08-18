"The Hanover-born player has scored his goals everywhere he has played," West Ham United said with delight at the start of August 2024 after signing Niclas Füllkrug. Tim Steidten, now squad planner at 1. FC Köln and then technical director at West Ham, knew Füllkrug well from their time together in Bremen and had lured the striker to London.

Almost exactly two years later, that line rings hollow: Füllkrug has not scored his goals everywhere he has played. The bitter maths for the English traditional club, who were relegated to the second division, is brutal. Each of Füllkrug's rare goals cost them a hefty nine million euros.

West Ham sent 27 million euros to Dortmund in 2024. Füllkrug then managed just three goals in 29 appearances, the last of them back in April 2025. A loan move to AC Milan in the second half of last season also went badly wrong, and Füllkrug suddenly found himself staring into the void. The Hammers were desperate to get rid of him this summer despite his contract running until 2028. He had no role at all in their plans and was even recently listed without a squad number in the official squad list. His No 11 had already been taken by fellow striker Taty Castellanos during Füllkrug's loan spell at Milan.

For football romantics, though, those wasted months in London have opened the door to a real blockbuster. Media reports say Füllkrug is set to return to Werder Bremen, with the Bundesliga club expected to sign him on loan for an initial year. In the far north, where he also matured as a footballer, Füllkrug developed into a Germany international some years ago. Can he rediscover that form there and finally enjoy better days again?

Another question has followed Füllkrug around for some time now: how did it come to this? He joined West Ham on the back of the best spell of his career and felt perfectly equipped for the best league in the world. After finally staying injury-free for once, Füllkrug had fired Werder back into the Bundesliga and then proved a reliable source of goals in Germany's top flight in 2022/23. That earned him his Germany debut in November 2022, and soon after he was one of the few bright spots in the DFB team at the disappointing World Cup in Qatar.

Niclas Füllkrug in summer 2024: Champions League final with Borussia Dortmund, super-sub in the DFB team

By the summer of 2024, the striker had become a fixture in the national-team squad. He impressed as a mood-lifter, delivered a strong scoring rate and shone as an important substitute at Euro 2024 on home soil. The previous season he had led the line for Borussia Dortmund, reached the Champions League final and scored important goals along the way. Late bloomer Füllkrug, free of injuries at the time, looked to have several rosy years still ahead of him.

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Even from the outside, his departure from Dortmund after just one year came as a surprise. Borussia Dortmund had signed a high-profile rival in Serhou Guirassy in 2024, but even so coach Nuri Sahin would reportedly have liked to keep Füllkrug. For the Borussia bosses, the economics mattered most in moving on the 24-cap international so quickly. West Ham offered 27 million euros, ten million euros more than Dortmund had paid Bremen 12 months earlier. They were happy to bank the profit.

On paper, Füllkrug's physically robust style of play looked well suited to the Premier League. It did not work out that way, as he admitted himself in a kicker interview in February. He explained that at West Ham he had had "few touches in and around the box". "And that is exactly where my main strength lies."

Bad luck with injuries also played a huge part after his move to the Premier League. First his Achilles tendon troubled him and kept him out for months. Then, only a month after his comeback, a thigh injury struck. Any chance of finding rhythm in his first West Ham season disappeared. His second year was supposed to be different, and at first it was. At least across the first seven matchdays, which he got through without injury, though far from convincingly. Then the next injury hit, before a departure loomed for a long time around the turn of the year from 2025 to 2026.

Niclas Füllkrug's loan to Milan starts promisingly, but then proves disappointing

He wanted a fresh start in a new league and a new environment. Füllkrug insisted the World Cup was not the decisive factor, but the dream of taking part in it surely played at least some part when he joined AC Milan on loan at the start of January.

"I feel that the game suits me much better than in the Premier League," said Füllkrug after his first appearances in Serie A. "The Fußballgott has arrived," Milan wrote on X, when Füllkrug scored the winning goal for a 1-0 victory over Lecce in mid-January just three minutes after coming on. "Of course we know what an incredible striker Füllkrug is. He has proved that in the past. He brings qualities to our team that are very important," praised provider Alexis Saelemaekers.

That goal against Lecce gave Füllkrug a special place in the affections of Milan fans because he scored it with a broken toe. "I am German, we are strong, we can deal with pain," he said with a laugh, before adding: "I don't want to miss a single game for AC Milan." His popularity at San Siro rose rapidly, and DFB sporting director Rudi Völler also gave hope of a place in the World Cup squad at the end of January: "He is playing significantly more than at West Ham, and that benefits us too," Völler told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Now we know how that ended. Füllkrug did not go to the World Cup, nor did a successful future in Milan materialise. The goal against Lecce stayed his only one in a Milan shirt, and he never got beyond the role of substitute. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann did not take Füllkrug to the World Cup, and the Rossoneri did not activate the purchase option, even though it was reportedly only around five million euros.

Niclas Füllkrug searching for a club: it was complicated

Back at West Ham, he was largely ignored. The search for a new club also clearly proved difficult for the former DFB team's one-time figure of hope.

That makes sense. Füllkrug has now reached an advanced footballing age, was most recently earning a handsome salary of reportedly 4.5 million euros per year, and has two forgettable seasons behind him. Across club and country, he has managed just five goals in 52 appearances over the past two years.

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Those are hardly the kind of bullet points that make a player attractive on the transfer market. Because Füllkrug felt Serie A suited his game quite well, a permanent move to Italy looked an obvious next step. The speculation around possible destinations pointed that way too: Lazio and Fiorentina are said to have made loose enquiries, while Füllkrug had reportedly even agreed a three-year contract with Venezia. But according to Bild the Serie A newcomers found West Ham's asking price too high, which is why Venezia backed away again.

Return to Werder Bremen: Niclas Füllkrug is banking on the romance effect

According to Sky, the Hammers were asking five million euros for Füllkrug. That may still have been within reach for some Bundesliga clubs, who were said to have kept monitoring the striker's situation despite the difficult past two years. Contrary to reports suggesting otherwise, Füllkrug was recently at least largely involved in team training at West Ham, and his physical condition is right. That, too, will surely have helped bring about this romantic return to Bremen.

According to Sky Füllkrug is giving up money to make it happen, because Werder cannot pay him the two million euros per year he would still have earned at West Ham after relegation. But did Werder urgently need a centre-forward at all? They have already signed a similar type in Swiss World Cup participant Cedric Itten, another battering ram, while new signing Kenny Quetant and academy product Salim Musah are two young talents waiting behind him for their chance. Still, a system with two genuine strikers is reportedly an option for Bremen coach Daniel Thioune, which does make a Füllkrug return seem sensible after all.

Expectations around the Weserstadion will be high. Can Füllkrug do it again at 33 in the place where he is especially loved, the place where he once took his career to a new level? And could he yet play a part for the national team again under new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp?

The coming months will provide the answers. For now, only one thing is certain: Füllkrug has scored his goals in Bremen before.