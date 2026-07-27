The 23-year-old right winger Bakayoko has emerged as the Black Eagles' top transfer target as they look to keep pace with local rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in the Süper Lig.

Any deal would place a major financial strain on the Turks. In Istanbul, they are preparing themselves for a fee demand of well over €20 million. Leipzig only signed the left-footer from PSV Eindhoven for €18 million last year and tied him down until 2030.

The move for a Bundesliga player also appears to reflect a strategic shift in the transfer market. Salah had previously dominated the headlines around the club. The former Liverpool player, who is currently without a club, was indeed in talks with Besiktas, but right now everything points to that high-profile transfer not going through.

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Transfer market: who are Besiktas currently interested in?

As well as trying to strengthen the attack, Besiktas' management are also urgently searching for defensive reinforcements. At the top of the wishlist right now is Leo Pereira of Flamengo Rio de Janeiro. If the four-time Brazil international decides against a move to the Bosporus, the Turks have two alternatives on their list.

Stuttgart's Chabot is one of them. He plays a key role for the Swabians under coach Sebastian Hoeneß and is still under contract until 2028. Igor Julio of Brighton & Hove Albion is also an option.

The 28-year-old Brazilian is also being pursued intensively by Schalke 04, but the Gelsenkirchen club have so far been unable to make a breakthrough in talks with the Seagulls. With PAOK Saloniki also in the running, competition from Istanbul could now bring Schalke's transfer plans to an end.