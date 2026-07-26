Paris Saint-Germain have officially pulled out of the race to sign Ivorian winger Yan Diomande, leaving Real Madrid alone in negotiations for the RB Leipzig man. The Spanish side, though, flatly deny reaching any agreement with the German club, final or even preliminary.

Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for Sky Sport Germany, confirmed that PSG considered Leipzig's financial demands excessive.

An official statement from the French club read: "Paris Saint-Germain have withdrawn their interest and offers to sign Yan Diomande, as the requested salary does not align with the club's budget and principles. The management does not wish to abandon the current financial system and prefers to preserve the team's balance."

No agreement between Madrid and Leipzig

Plettenberg flatly denied media reports of a deal between Real Madrid and Leipzig. Every party involved assured him there was nothing agreed, official or preliminary, as things stand.

Talks between the two sides resume on Monday, the German correspondent explained. He pointed out that some outlets are chasing the scoop, desperate to break the story first even before the negotiations are done.

Madrid the favourites despite lack of a decision

No official agreement exists yet, but Plettenberg still rates Diomande's move to Real Madrid as highly likely. PSG's withdrawal has left the Spanish club as the only runner in the race, and Real have held the best chance of sealing the deal since Saturday.