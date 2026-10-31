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Jose Mourinho Real Madrid 2026 pre-seasonGetty
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

After Mourinho's comments: Real Madrid star in doubt for Racing clash

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid
Racing Santander
Real Madrid
LaLiga
J. Mourinho
F. Valverde
Spain
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Fede Valverde is a doubt for Real Madrid's clash with Racing Santander on Sunday in the 11th round of La Liga.

According to AS, tests ruled out any worrying injury for the midfielder. Even so, he sat out training on the eve of the match.

Coach José Mourinho has confirmed Valverde will not start, and there is now even doubt over whether he will travel with the squad at all.

Signs point to Valverde staying behind in Madrid rather than making the trip to Santander. Expect a decision in the coming hours, with the squad list due to be announced late.

Next matches
SAN

SAN

LaLiga

01 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

The Uruguayan was the most notable absentee from training on Saturday morning, never once stepping onto the pitch.

Madrid have yet to speak definitively, but everything coming out of the club suggests Valverde will be rested, with one eye on the AEK Athens fixture to come.

Denzel Dumfries or Trent Alexander-Arnold will fill the right-back slot on Sunday.

Mourinho made it clear in his press conference. "Tomorrow, Valverde will not be in the starting line-up," he said.

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