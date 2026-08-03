"With Sacha, Bryan and Joao, we have three players whom we are very open to letting go," said board member for sport Max Eberl in a press round last week and added: "The future at Bayern Munich will not be for those three." Bayern Munich's official website underlines how serious they are. None of the three even features in the senior squad list.

When asked about the trio, coach Vincent Kompany said at a press conference on Monday before the friendly against Jeju SK FC: "I think it is positive that the club communicate clearly with the players. As a former player, I would have wanted that too. The club have made a clear statement, so that we are all on the same page."

Even so, Kompany said Palhinha, Boey and Zaragoza must "be treated with respect". Palhinha and Boey are currently on Bayern Munich's Asia tour, while Zaragoza is working on his comeback from knee inflammation. "We will continue to work with them," said Kompany, and he refused to completely rule out a surprise twist: "Until the end of the transfer window, there is a clear position - and after that we will see."

Max Eberl: "There is already movement"

For now, only a few loose rumours are doing the rounds about supposed interested clubs, and no concrete transfers appear close. "At some point in August, it will be the case that teams look at their squads, perhaps had success because they qualified for Europe or had injuries," said Eberl on Sunday. "People will wait for that to some extent, but there is already movement."

During last season, all three spent time out on loan at other clubs: Palhinha at Tottenham Hotspur, Zaragoza at Roma and Boey at Galatasaray Istanbul.