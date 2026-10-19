Real Madrid's Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has cleared up the situation surrounding Brazilian Vinicius Junior and whether he will feature against Leipzig.

Los Blancos host Leipzig next Wednesday in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Suspension kept Vinicius out of Sunday's meeting with Sevilla, and he will sit out three further La Liga matches.

Questions followed the 4-1 hammering of Sevilla, with Mourinho pressed on the Brazilian's situation after Diomande's standout display.

Next matches RMA Champions League 15:00 RBL

Mourinho toldreporters: "I don't like doing things this way, but these are circumstances that have been imposed. On Wednesday, he will be in the starting line-up. The Champions League is an opportunity to keep his enthusiasm high, so that it isn't just a matter of training, but that he also gains match sharpness."





He continued: "He is in full fitness, and since he didn't play today (against Sevilla), he has worked hard on his physical condition. I wish him all the best because he deserves it. We need him."

The Portuguese signed off with a warning: "Leipzig are not the team that performed badly yesterday in Munich (a 6-1 defeat to Bayern). They are a completely different opponent."