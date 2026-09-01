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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

After Amoura: Nice sign a new Algerian player

Transfers
Nice vs Le Mans
Nice
Le Mans
Ligue 1
A. Ben Idder
M. Amoura
France
Algeria

A poor financial return

Nice have confirmed the signing of an Algerian player, their seventh new arrival of the summer.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

In an official statement, the French club announced the capture of Abdelhak Ben Idir, 19, from Paradou.

 The young Algerian has put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

 Ben Idir becomes the club's seventh recruit of the window, following Jonathan Clauss, Nathan Ngoumou, Lorenzo Abergel, Axel Witsel, Mohamed Amoura and Elie Wahi.

Foot Mercato report that Nice, working with limited resources, paid around 300,000 euros to get the deal over the line.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

The move comes hot on the heels of another Algerian arrival, with Mohamed Amine Amoura joining on loan from German side Wolfsburg.



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