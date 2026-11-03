Barcelona have ended a run of 18 consecutive matches without a clean sheet in the UEFA Champions League, cruising to a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of the league phase.

According to "Mister Chip" statistics, the Catalan side kept a clean sheet in a win for the first time since beating Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on 9 April 2025. That is 575 days ago.

In doing so, Barcelona brought an end to the longest such run for a Spanish club in the history of European competition.

The story doesn't end there. Barcelona also bolstered their remarkable home record against English clubs, taking the tally to 46 meetings with only two defeats.

Both of those defeats came against Liverpool. The Catalans have made life brutally hard for English sides visiting them in European competition.

Figures from the "Squawka" network show Barcelona have gone 16 matches unbeaten at home against English clubs, winning 11 and drawing five.