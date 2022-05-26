Afena-Gyan plays down Mancini row after video clip shows Roma defender appearing to punch his team-mate for no reason

A teenage forward found himself at the centre of some bizarre scenes as Jose Mourinho’s side celebrated winning the Europa Conference League

Felix Afena-Gyan has sought to play down any suggestion that he was involved in a post-match scuffle with team-mate Gianluca Mancini after Roma’s triumph in the Europa Conference League final, despite videos appearing to show a punch being thrown in his direction.

The Giallorrossi became inaugural winners of UEFA’s latest club competition when edging out Dutch opponents Feyenoord at Arena Kombetare in Tirana.

Nicolo Zaniolo netted the only goal of the game in Albania, sparking wild scenes of celebration, but one clip has shown combative Italy international defender Mancini apparently tangling with Afena-Gyan after getting his hands on major silverware.

Mancini appeared to become agitated as Afena-Gyan got his ear during on-field celebrations, with the teenage forward physically batted away.

What did Afena do to Mancini? 😳pic.twitter.com/mExX2Roo1v — ʙᴏʀᴛᴇʏ🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) May 25, 2022

There was also an incident immediately after Roma's Conference League win, that saw Mancini appear to react angrily to team-mate Bryan Cristante.

What started out as an emotional moment of celebration quickly soured, as Mancini once again appeared to lose his head when shoving an international colleague away.

Mourinho now has the summer in which to ensure that harmony is restored to his camp, with Roma basking in the glory of a long-awaited continental triumph.

They’ve just won a trophy and Mancini & Cristante still hate each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/YO3TLRRyCw — Big_Al 🦅 (@BigAl_CPFC) May 25, 2022

What has Afena-Gyan said about the supposed punch from Mancini?

Ghana international Afena-Gyan claims there was nothing in the incident, with two club colleagues merely messing around after helping Roma to a first European trophy since 1961.

He said afterwards: “It wasn’t serious.

“We joke and fight at the same. That’s how he is. It’s normal, nothing serious.”

