Afcon 2021: Senegal boosted by return of Watford winger Sarr
Senegal have been handed a huge boost at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the return of Watford star Ismaila Sarr from injury.
Sarr, who has been out of action since November 20 because of a knee injury, joined Aliou Cisse's side for a full training session on Wednesday - a day after they defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the round of 16.
A fortnight ago, Senegal released the former Rennes star to see a knee specialist in Spain.
Editors' Picks
- ‘My son sat in his stroller while I trained' – How McDonald balanced soccer and motherhood to become a world champion with the USWNT
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- ISL 2021-22: Participating teams, fixtures table, top scorers, stadium and all you need to know
- Neymar, Richarlison, Raphinha and the Brazil forwards battling for World Cup berths
His return provides more attacking options for the West Africans who have struggled to score just three goals so far in the African football showpiece.
The Lions of Teranga are scheduled to take on Equatorial Guinea in the quarter-final on Sunday as they continue the chase for their first continental title.
Earlier this month, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) accused Watford of being reluctant to release Sarr for international duty and threatened to report the issue to the world football governing body.
“The English club Watford notified on the basis of spurious arguments its decision to block the player Ismaila Sarr, who has expressed his desire to join the Senegalese selection for the Cup of Nations,” read a statement from the FA.
“The FSF responded immediately to confirm the player's call-up and the club's obligation to release the player by no later than January 3.
“Furthermore, the West Africans threatened to take the matter up to Fifa should 'Watford persist in its deliberate refusal to release the player.
“The FSF wishes to express its deep condemnation of the disrespectful, pernicious, and discriminatory behaviour of Watford who seek by all means to prevent a player from playing with his national team.”
Prior to the setback he suffered in November, Sarr already scored five goals in 12 Premier League games for Watford who are currently 19th in the table.