Afcon 2021: Burkina Faso will face Cameroon without fear – Malo

Burkina Faso coach Kamou Malo has revealed the team’s game plan ahead of their third-place play-off Africa Cup of Nations fixture against Cameroon at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Saturday.

The two nations will meet again in the 33rd edition, having met in the opener where the Indomitable Lions came from a goal down to sink the Stallions 2-1 at Olembe Stadium on January 9.

Burkina Faso failed to make it to the final after losing 3-1 against Senegal while Cameroon were bundled out by Egypt after a 3-1 defeat on penalties after the two teams had tied 0-0 in regular time.

After their good run in the competition was brought to an end by Senegal, Burkina Faso’s Malo has insisted his team will keep the same commitment when they come up against the Indomitable Lions for the bronze medal.

“We intend to approach this game with a lot of motivation certainly because we keep this semi-final elimination down our throat, so if we have the opportunity to win this third place, it will do us good,” Malo told media as quoted by Burkina Faso FA.

“We will play our chances with commitment and especially with a lot of envy against an opponent that we respect who plays at home but we don't fear.”

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore revealed they have already put aside their semi-final defeat and their focus is to win the bronze medal.

“I think we've made an honourable journey even if we wanted to play this final,” said Traore, who features for Premier League side Aston Villa. “We tried everything unfortunately we fell in the semi-finals.

“There’s a disappointment but we’ve been mobilised because we’re professionals. Now we have the chance to finish on the podium for a bronze medal.

Article continues below

“We will put everything in our hands; we will do everything to get that third place. This will do good to the whole group, to the staff, to the Burkinabe people who are going through a difficult time, and to our families.”

The third-place fixture will precede the final that will pit Senegal and Egypt at Olembe Stadium on Sunday.