Achraf Hakimi watches PSG match from crowd after being left out of squad amid rape allegation

Achraf Hakimi was in attendance as Paris Saint-Germain faced Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday but he sat in the crowd after being left out of the squad.

The Morocco international was left out of the squad for the weekend's Ligue 1 match after he was charged with rape this week, but the club permitted him to maintain a visible presence at the Parc des Princes in the crowd for a 4-2 win over Nantes.

The accusations against Hakimi, 24, were made by a woman on February 26.

He was subsequently questioned by police before being formally charged.

Despite the charges, Hakimi has been declared available for selection and although he was dropped for the weekend's clash, he could still feature against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Hakimi had missed his team's previous two matches because of a hamstring problem and it is not yet clear if coach Christophe Galtier will select him for their upcoming matches.