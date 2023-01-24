AC Milan open transfer talks for Pulisic as USMNT star tumbles down the pecking order at Chelsea

AC Milan have reportedly entered into transfer talks regarding a summer deal for Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has started to tumble down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge during an injury-enforced absence, with the Blues moving to bolster their attacking ranks with big-money deals for Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke in the January window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There are now suggestions that Pulisic will be allowed to leave west London at the next opportunity, with Marca reporting that the AC Milan board has opened discussions with the American’s representatives.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic has made 21 appearances for Chelsea this season, but only six of those have been Premier League starts and he has just one goal to his name across all competitions.

WHAT NEXT? Speculation regarding Pulisic’s future has been raging for some time, with the USMNT star also being linked with Newcastle, Manchester United and former club Borussia Dortmund despite being tied to a contract through to 2024.