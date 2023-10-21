AC Milan or Juventus? Greg Berhalter reveals who he will be supporting as USMNT stars Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah face Tim Weah and Weston McKennie in Serie A clash

USMNT coach Greg Berhalter picks who he'll be supporting with four USMNT stars scheduled to lock horns in a big Serie A clash.

AC Milan and Juventus clash on Sunday in Serie A

Four USMNT stars are set to take part in the clash

USMNT coach Greg Berhalter gave his prediction

WHAT HAPPENED? AC Milan and Juventus are gearing up for a feisty Serie A clash with both teams vying to consolidate their positions in the top three this season. AC Milan are currently leading the Italian pack while Juventus are four points behind the league leaders. While fans of both teams will be glued to their televisions watching the encounter, fans of the USMNT are in for a treat with four American players touted to take part in the game. Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah will feature for AC Milan while Juventus' side will have the pair of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sunday could be the first time that four USMNT stars lock horns in a Serie A fixture and American coach Greg Berhalter gave a bold prediction when asked about the match. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Berhalter said "I will be rooting for a 2-2 with goals from Pulisic, Musah, Weah and McKennie”.

The coach also laid emphasis on the progress that the country had made in recent years. The 50-year-old heaped praises on his stars with Christian Pulisic being the centre of attraction since his departure from Chelsea.

Article continues below

Talking about Pulisic, Brehalter said “Christian is unquestionable in terms of talent, as well as his character and tactical ability. At Milan and with Pioli, he has found the confidence to get to the top.

“He defends, attacks, dribbles. He is a top player and I’m sure he will become even more complete in Italy,”

Berhalter also spoke about the other players who are tipped to take part in the match saying “Tim Weah is everybody’s friend. McKennie is the funniest. And then there’s Musah, the bright light, everyone feels his warmth.

“Musah is a very strong character and he never leaves you alone. He is a complete, dynamic and versatile midfielder.”

“Weston will make the most of his opportunity, he seems very determined. He can help the team in lots of different ways.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The clash between AC Milan and Juventus is one of the biggest football matches played in Italy and the two teams share great history. With four American players touted to take part in the most recent battle between the two Italian heavyweights, the fixture could lay the foundation for many more USMNT footballers to follow their American idols.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN AND JUVENTUS? Milan go on to play PSG in the Champions League in midweek, while Juventus will host Verona after Sunday's big game.