AC Milan striker Giroud tests positive for Covid-19

The World Cup-winning France international striker has not been in contact with any other member of the Rossoneri squad

AC Milan have revealed Olivier Giroud has tested positive for Covid-19, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker now in self-isolation.

The World Cup-winning frontman is a new arrival following a summer switch to San Siro from Stamford Bridge.

Early progress is about to be stunted, with the 34-year-old being forced onto the sidelines.

What has been said?

A statement from the Serie A club on their official website reads: "AC Milan announces that Olivier Giroud tested positive following a swab performed at home. The local health authorities were immediately informed. The player is fine but must remain in isolation.

"It should be noted that Olivier has not had contact with the rest of the team since the match against Cagliari."

How has Giroud fared at Milan?

After nine years in England with London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, Giroud headed to Italy in July with a two-year contract agreed in Milan.

Giroud's vast experience is being put to good use by the Rossoneri, who already have 39-year-old Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic on their books.

Giroud has netted two goals in as many Serie A appearances for Milan, and will hope to figure again when a return to domestic action is made against Lazio on September 12. Milan have a Champions League trip to Liverpool on the cards afterwards.

